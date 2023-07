Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri: ‘I am Going to Make The Biggest Film on Dharma’ | DNA India News

After the tremendous success of The Kashmir Files, director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri says that he has invested all his earnings into ‘The Vaccine War’, his upcoming film. The popular filmmaker talks about his most ambitious project to date - a film on Karna from Mahabharat. He adds that he is a simple man who lives by the philosophy of let people wish you evil while you focus on being successful.