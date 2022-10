Vikram Vedha: It's the best time for Indian filmmakers to introspect: Hrithik Roshan

One of the most awaited films of the year 'Vikram Vedha' is just few days away. Before the release of the film during the promotions, Hrithik Roshan is of the view that it's the right time for all the filmmakers to introspect and recalibrate in order to evolve and make films that the audience desires post the pandemic.