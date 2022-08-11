Vijay Deverakonda finally ditches his ‘Chappals’; spotted twinning with co-star Ananya during Liger promotions

South sensation Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are on a promotional spree for their upcoming movie ‘Liger.’ The duo spotted at a coffee shop in Tinsel town. Vijay Deverakonda finally ditched his chappal look and opted for rugged black boots. The ‘Arjun Reddy’ rocked his casual look. Vijay looked super cool in a basic white tee paring with stylish dual-toned denims. On the other hand, starlet of Bollywood Ananya Panday nailed her all-white look. 'Student of the year 2' actor paired her stylish crop top with ripped white jeans. ‘Liger’ is all set to hit theatres on August 25.