Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Vijay Deverakonda finally ditches his ‘Chappals’; spotted twinning with co-star Ananya during Liger promotions

South sensation Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are on a promotional spree for their upcoming movie ‘Liger.’ The duo spotted at a coffee shop in Tinsel town. Vijay Deverakonda finally ditched his chappal look and opted for rugged black boots. The ‘Arjun Reddy’ rocked his casual look. Vijay looked super cool in a basic white tee paring with stylish dual-toned denims. On the other hand, starlet of Bollywood Ananya Panday nailed her all-white look. 'Student of the year 2' actor paired her stylish crop top with ripped white jeans. ‘Liger’ is all set to hit theatres on August 25.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Delhi government asks schools to organise 'Prabhat Pheris' between August 11 to 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.