VICKY KAUSHAL-KATRINA KAIF WEDDING From registered marriage to rules for guests know all here

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are believed to have registered their marriage on 3rd December. They will tie the knot in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district on December 9. According to sources, the SOPs laid down for the grand wedding ceremony include - non-disclosure of wedding attendance, no photography, no sharing of pictures and location on social media, etc. The confidentiality and the secrecy of Vicky-Katrina wedding have baffled the twitteratis.