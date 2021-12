Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, who made the entire nation proud by bringing the crown back after 21 years on December 23, talked about her experience of winning the title and expressed the excitement for celebrating the victory with fans and nation. Speaking to ANI, Harnaaz Sandhu said, “I am very excited to celebrate this victory with my people, fans and nation as I have been waiting for it for the last 21 years and now it is finally happening.”