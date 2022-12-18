Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Vadh star Neena Gupta opens up on box office failures, says people have less money post Covid

In a freewheeling chat with DNA, Vadh actress Neena Gupta talked about her own life and revealed how shy she is. The actress mentioned that she could write that insta post because she was frustrated. Neena also mentioned that people her friends never gave her any work, to date. While speaking about recent box office failures, Neena said that the habit of going to theatres to watch movies has decreased after Covid and the money with people has also decreased. She added, watching movie with the family in a theatre has become costly, and many even have lost their jobs.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi show their dance moves in film's music launch
Walnut health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include these healthy nuts in your diet
Bigg Boss: Shiv Thakare-Archana Gautam, Rubina Dilaik-Kavita Kaushik, a look at fights that we can’t forget
Diabetes: 5 breakfast options to maintain blood sugar level
'The Boobless Babe': 28-year-old woman gets both breasts removed despite not having cancer, know her story
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Andhra man injects wife with HIV blood to find excuse for divorce
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.