Vadh star Neena Gupta opens up on box office failures, says people have less money post Covid

In a freewheeling chat with DNA, Vadh actress Neena Gupta talked about her own life and revealed how shy she is. The actress mentioned that she could write that insta post because she was frustrated. Neena also mentioned that people her friends never gave her any work, to date. While speaking about recent box office failures, Neena said that the habit of going to theatres to watch movies has decreased after Covid and the money with people has also decreased. She added, watching movie with the family in a theatre has become costly, and many even have lost their jobs.