Vaani Kapoor brings curtain down at Kalki Fashion show in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor dazzled in glamorous avatar at Kalki Fashion show in Mumbai. Vaani shines like chandelier in an embroidered lenhenga. She stunned the audience as the showstopper of the evening. Vaani sizzles the ramp on the second day of Bombay Times Fashion Week 2022.