Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami holds review meeting in Dehradun

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on May 11 held review meeting in Dehradun. The meeting involved all the senior officials. While speaking to ANI, he said, “Today we held a meeting on how to further strengthen good governance in the state. We will also start a pilot project from Dehradun using internet with an aim of 'Apni Sarkar Janta Ke Dwar'.”