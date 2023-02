Ustaad Amjad Ali Khan, Ayaan Ali Bangash talk about BTS and Seedhe Maut; react to Russia-Ukraine war

In a freewheeling chat with DNA, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and Ayaan Ali Bangash discussed how technology has affected the music industry. Amjad Ali Khan also reacted to Ukraine and Russia war and said ‘We don’t need inhumane people in this world’. They talked about BTS, Justin Bieber, and Michael Jackson.