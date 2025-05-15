Urvashi Rautela Makes Heads Turn At Cannes 2025 in 15586 Million Outfit | Trolled

Urvashi Rautela turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival as she walked the red carpet wearing a breathtaking ensemble worth a jaw-dropping $155.86 million! From a vibrant designer gown to her sparkling accessories — including a crystal-embedded parrot-shaped clutch by Judith Leiber — every detail screamed luxury and glamour. Watch the full breakdown of her stunning look and find out what made this Cannes appearance one of her most iconic yet!