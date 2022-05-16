Search icon
Urvashi Rautela aces all-green look in Mumbai

Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela got papped in Mumbai. She looked gorgeous in an all-green look. She completed her look with blue eyewear. Urvashi will be next seen in the movie ‘Dil hai grey’.

