हिंदी में पढ़ें
GO
X
Latest News
IPL 2022
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
Urvashi Rautela aces all-green look in Mumbai
Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela got papped in Mumbai. She looked gorgeous in an all-green look. She completed her look with blue eyewear. Urvashi will be next seen in the movie ‘Dil hai grey’.
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Latest News
IPL 2022
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Business
World
Ezmall