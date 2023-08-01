"Underpaid in DDLJ & rejected by Filmfare:" Kumar Sanu reveals the truth | Interview | ZAA 2023

In this exclusive interview with DMCL CEO, Sushant Mohan, renowned singer Kumar Sanu opens up about the challenges he faced in his illustrious career. With candid honesty, he discloses the truth behind being underpaid for his work in the iconic movie DDLJ. Join us as Kumar Sanu shares his journey, struggles, and the resilience that has defined his remarkable path in the music industry.

