'Triangle of Sadness' Hoping for Oscar's Best Picture Prize, says Ruben Ostlund at Oscars Luncheon

Ruben Ostlund's 'Triangle of Sadness' is one of the 10 films up for the best picture Oscar. The film has already won a major award - the coveted Palme D'Or at the Cannes film festival. The Oscars will be revealed on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.