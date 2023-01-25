Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Torn Posters, Slogans, Ban: Protests against Pathaan intensifies at several places of the country

As Pathaan, the film starring Shah Rukh Khan, released today, January 25, multiple film theatres saw violent protests.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Yearender 2022: Bobby Deol, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Huma Qureshi, Alia Bhatt, top performers of OTT
Pravaig Veer EV aimed to serve Indian armed forces showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Yearender 2022: Pathaan, Tiger 3, Jawan, Dunki, Animal, Shehzada, top 10 most awaited Bollywood films of 2023
Covid-19 fourth wave precaution: Try these Yoga asanas to boost immunity
Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, Sonal Chauhan: Not just Hindi, these actresses have worked in films across languages
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 586 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 26
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.