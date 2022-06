Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick in trouble, 'Top Gun' heirs sue Paramount

The family of the author whose article inspired the 1986 Tom Cruise movie "Top Gun" on Monday (June 6) sued Paramount Pictures for copyright infringement over this year's blockbuster sequel "Top Gun: Maverick." According to a complaint filed in Los Angeles federal court, the Paramount Global unit failed to reacquire the rights to Ehud Yonay's 1983 article "Top Guns" from the family before releasing the "derivative" sequel.