Tiny Marvel hero Ant-Man set to make a big splash with 'Quantumania' | Entertainment | DNA India

Marvel's tiniest superheroes, Ant-Man and the Wasp are about to make a big splash with their new film 'Quantumania'. The film is set to shake up the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with the introduction/ reintroduction of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), who is set to be the franchise's next big villain. 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' releases in the United States on February 17.