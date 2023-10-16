Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingVideos,recommendedVideos,recommendedVideosMobileenglish3064790
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Tiger 3 Trailer Review: Salman Khan AKA tiger is back to hunt his enemies; tiger's personal mission

Tiger 3 Trailer Review: Superstar Salman Khan is ready to set the big screen on fire with his latest actioner Tiger 3. After keeping fans on their toes for a long time, trailer of 'Tiger 3' is finally out. Yash Raj Films backed movie features Salman playing his fan favorite character of the titular spy. Tiger 3 will release on November 12 which is Diwali day, the film is directed by Maneesh Sharma.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend
In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash
Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers
Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday
Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 849 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews