Tiger 3 Trailer Review: Salman Khan AKA tiger is back to hunt his enemies; tiger's personal mission

Tiger 3 Trailer Review: Superstar Salman Khan is ready to set the big screen on fire with his latest actioner Tiger 3. After keeping fans on their toes for a long time, trailer of 'Tiger 3' is finally out. Yash Raj Films backed movie features Salman playing his fan favorite character of the titular spy. Tiger 3 will release on November 12 which is Diwali day, the film is directed by Maneesh Sharma.