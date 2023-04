'This is super lame': Rapper Badshah denies wedding rumours with girlfriend Isha Rikhi

After the wedding rumours, rapper Badshah denies tying the knot with girlfriend Isha Rikhi. Recently, rumours about Badshah tying the knot with his girlfriend Isha Rikhi started to surface. Taking to his social media, Badshah shared a note saying, 'I am not getting married'