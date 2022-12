The Fashion Awards 2022: Model Bella Hadid and Pierpaolo Piccioli wins big amongst other stars

Designer Pierpaolo Piccioli and Model Bella Hadid wins big at the Fashion Awards in London. Piccioli, was named designer of the year at the annual event & Hadid, a regular on the catwalks of fashion capitals, took the title of model of the year. The glitzy gala event at London's Royal Albert Hall was hosted by actor Jodie Turner-Smith.