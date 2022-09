Thank God Trailer: Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra gives fun after-life entertainer

Thank God trailer is out. The film starring Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and has been directed by Indra Kumar. The 3 minutes and 9 seconds long trailer brings back the Indra Kumar brand of cinema where a lot depends on slapstick and physical comedy backed by 90s archetypical dialogues.