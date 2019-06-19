Taylor Swift feels so much lighter after ending feud with Katy Perry

Singers Taylor Swift and Katy Perry have put an end to their feud in the past and there's no more rift between the two. The music icons came together for Swift's 'You Need to Calm Down' music video, which released on June 17. In the video, which stands for the LGBTQ+ community and equal rights for women, the singers share a hug.