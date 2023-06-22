Tamannaah Bhatia Suhail Nayyar Arunima Sharma discuss their show Jee Karda

In a candid chat with DNA, Tamannaah Bhatia and Suhail Nayyar reveal why they agreed to be part of Jee Karda, and director Arunima Sharma shares why she cast them as the leads. The actors also open up about their intimate scenes in the recently released Prime Video show. Tamannaah also talks about the constant focus on her personal life amid her relationship with Vijay Varma.