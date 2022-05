Tamannaah Bhatia attends 75th annual Cannes Film Festival

The opening ceremony of the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival commenced on May 17. Actor Tamannaah Bhatia was also part of the Indian delegation led by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur. “I'm so excited, it's such an honour. I am really looking forward to the event,” said Tamannaah Bhatia. India has been named the ‘Country of Honour’ at the Marché du Film - festival de Cannes.