Taaza Khabar: Bhuvan Bam, Shriya Pilgaonkar talk about challenges they faced while shooting

In a freewheeling chat with DNA, Bhuvan Bam and Shriya Pilgaonkar talked about their ‘ over-friendly’ fans who sometimes feel that they are friends with them. Bhuvan talked about an incident where a man came to him and started talking about his personal life as if he knew Taaza Khabar actor. While talking about her style statement, Shriya exclaimed that she is the biggest ‘Jhalli’ one can think of.