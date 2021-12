Chhichhore is a National Award-winning film with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in one lead role. Nitesh Tiwari's film will be released in Chinese theatres on January 7, 2022. Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla, Mohammad Samad, Gautam Ahuja and Adarsh Gautam also played important roles in the film.