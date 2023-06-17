Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Sunny Deol groves on Gadar song ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’ at Karan Deol’s sangeet

Fans were very impressed with Sunny Deol's energy as the 66-year-old actor danced to Main Nikla Gaddi Leke at his son Karan Deol's sangeet. Watch the video.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos
These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows
Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy, Raghu Ram, Rajiv Laxman attend Gauhar Khan-Zaid Darbar's baby shower
Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Stones pelted, cops injured as mob protests anti-encroachment drive in Gujarat's Junagadh
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.