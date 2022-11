Suniel Shetty on his OTT debut series Dharavi Bank, Hera Pheri 3, Kantara, Vivek Oberoi joins him

Suniel Shetty, accompanied by Vivek Oberoi, join DNA India for an exclusive interaction about their show Dharavi Bank. Suniel Shetty even panned Bollywood producers for diving into the industry and running the business with the wrong principles.