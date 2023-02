Sumbul Touqeer Khan exposes Shalin Bhanot-Tina Datta's game, defends her father's anger at Bigg Boss 16

A week before the grand finale, Sumbul Touqeer Khan got evicted from Bigg Boss 16. In this exclusive interview, Sumbul reveals why she is happy about getting taking an exit from the show. She even criticised Archana Gautam for acting inhuman during the torture task. Imlie star even stated she won't meet Shalin Bhanot after the game ends.