Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda & Khushi Kapoor are all set to make Bollywood debut with The Archies

The Archies reportedly features Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor and Shweta Bachchan Nanda's son, Agastya Nanda, all making their screen debut. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar on Monday began shooting for her upcoming Netflix live-action musical film The Archies.