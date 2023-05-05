Search icon
Sudhir Mishra Interview | On Tiff With Vivek Agnihotri, Not Getting Padma Shri & His Movie 'Afwaah'

Director Sudhir Mishra opens up on his style of filmmaking. He says neither the UPA government gave him a Padma Shri nor will the BJP government give it. The filmmaker goes back to his popular movies 'Hazaaron Khwahishein Aisi', 'Chameli' and 'Yeh Saali Zindagi' to highlight how he has always done something to start a conversation. He speaks about his Twitter tiff with The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri, working with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and being a 'stubborn' filmmaker as he comes out with yet another 'conversational' film 'Afwaah'.

