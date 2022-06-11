Starcast, director promote movie ‘Nikamma’ in Delhi

The Press Meet for the movie Nikamma took place on June 11 in New Delhi. The stars of the movie- Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shirley Setia, Abhimanyu Dasani along with director Sabbir Khan were present during the launch of song ‘Ab Meri Baari Aayi’. Interacting with the media, the cast threw light on the story line of the upcoming movie and shared all their funny experiences during its shooting. Shilpa Shetty, in response to her reaction for the movie said that the movie showcases a Devar-Bhabi relationship, that is unique. “There are very few films that appeal to every segment of the audience and Nikamma is one such film. It has romance, drama, action and music making it a power-packed super hit movie,” She added.