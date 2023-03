Star-cast of 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' walked the red carpet at Film's London Premiere | DNA India

Helen Miran, Lucy Lui and Rachel Zegler were among the cast of the superhero sequel "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" to attend the red-carpet premiere in London on March 7. The sequel follows the superhero Billy Batson and his foster siblings who have been bestowed the powers of Greeks gods.