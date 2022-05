Star cast of Dhaakad speaks about India’s first female-led action thriller

The second trailer of Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Dhaakad' is out. Be sure of it, all Kangana Ranaut fans, that 'Dhaakad's trailer 2 will give you goosebumps. The trailer opens with an introduction to the arch nemesis, Rudrvaveer (Arjun Rampal) and the goal of killing him once and for all. In the film, Kangana Ranaut as Agent Agni, will stun audiences with her seven different looks and multiple combat scenes.