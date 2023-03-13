Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

South Korean Embassy staff groove to RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ song

The ‘Naatu Naatu’ fever has taken over the world. After the Oscar win for best original song, the world is dancing to the tunes of the power-packed song. Even the South Korean Embassy staff in India were not untouched by the magic of the song. They danced their hearts out to the song and thoroughly enjoyed the performance. This is not the first time when the Korean Embassy staff danced to the tunes of ‘Naatu Naatu’. On February 27 even the Korean Ambassador joined them in their dance.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From studying medicine to modelling- Here's everything you need to know about Sara Tendulkar
Viral: IAS Athar Amir Khan's wife Dr Mehreen Qazi's new photos breaks the internet, check out here
Five foods to avoid that increase the risk of cancer
Photos: 7 lesser-known facts about Saif Ali Khan’s royal Pataudi Palace, check details inside
World's first crewed flying race car with a top speed of 360 kmph
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi-Doha Indigo flight makes emergency landing at Karachi airport after passenger dies
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.