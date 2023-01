Soundarya Sharma EXPLOSIVE interview, exposes Shiv, Priyanka | Bigg Boss 16

Soundarya Sharma got evicted 20 days before Bigg Boss 16 finale, and she revealed how Shiv Thakare and Priyanka ganged up against her. She even opened up about her current status with Gautam Vig, and whether will she be in touch with him after the show