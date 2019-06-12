Sophie Turner celebrates bachelorette party with Maisie Williams

Sophie Turner decided to Jet off for a fun bachelorette party, weeks after her secret Las Vegas wedding to Joe Jonas Turner flew all the way to Spain, with her gang of girlfriends, including her ‘Game Of Thrones’ co-star Maisie Williams, to celebrate her upcoming second wedding ceremony. While Sophie has not updated her Instagram feed with her bachelorette party posts, the ‘dark phoenix’ star’s close friend Blair Noel Croce shared pictures from the private jet on Instagram. The couple surprised the world when, after their stunning appearance at the Billboard Music Awards in May, Joe and Sophie got hitched in Vegas It was all thanks to American DJ Diplo who broke the news on social media by posting a series of Instagram stories from the private ceremony, that the world got to know about the wedding.