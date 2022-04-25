Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani shares cryptic post have they really parted ways

Ever since Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's dreamy wedding, many were wondering when Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will tie the knot. The much-in-love couple is well known for their camaraderie both onscreen and off-screen. Their chemistry in the film 'Shershaah' won millions of hearts but now it seems that their fans will miss them together as reportedly they have called off their relationship.