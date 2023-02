Sidharth-Kiara Wedding: Royal welcome for guests, Bollywood style sangeet ceremony

The couple is expected to tie the knot soon. Many of their close friends including Juhi Chawla, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajpur, Karan Johar and Isha Ambani have already joined them in Jaisalmer for the lavish celebrations. The wedding venue Suryagarh Palace is lit up with bright lights for the couple's sangeet night.