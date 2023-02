Sidharth-Kiara Wedding: Bride-to-be reaches Jaisalmer, wedding festivities to begin soon | Bollywood

The big day of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's life is here. Bride-to-be Kiara Advani and her family have reached Jaisalmer alongwith ace designer and friend Manish Malhotra. As per reports, Sidharth Malhotra is in Delhi with his family. He will also leave for Jaisalmer soon with his family and friends.