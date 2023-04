Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Vinali Bhatnagar Interview | Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

In the exclusive conversation Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal and Vinali Bhatnagar talk about working with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Siddharth opens up about working out with Salman. Raghav reveals he assumed Salman Khan as dancer Salman Yusuff Khan.