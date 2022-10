Siblings Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan in Dubai for vacation?

There’s nothing better than travelling with your loved ones. On October 09, siblings Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan were spotted jetting off from Mumbai airport. Their cousin Arjun Chibba was also there. Suhana looked radiant in white joggers and a white crop top paired with a cropped jacket. On the other hand, her Aryan opted for a grey sweatshirt and black pants. Apart from holding his luggage, Aryan also carried his guitar on his back.