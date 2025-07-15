Shubhanshu Shukla Return To Earth Key Moments From Shubhanshus 14-Day Stay In Space

During the call they discussed a lot of things including 'Gajar ka halwa'. During their 18-day stay, the crew conducted over 60 experiments covering human health, space farming and advanced space suit materials. The space family onboard expanded from 7 to 11, bringing together 11 astronauts and 6 partner nations. After splashdown, Shubhanshu Shukla and his crewmates will be taken to NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston. There they will undergo medical checks and post-landing procedures before being cleared to their home countries.