Shocking revelations! Ankita opens up about ex- bf Sushant Singh Rajput in the Bigg Boss house

igg Boss 17:Popular TV actress Ankita Lokhande, is currently a contestant on Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 17'. Ankita and Sushant, who fell in love during the shooting of the TV show, 'Pavitra Rishta', started dating in 2010 and got separated in 2016. The conversation between Ankita and Munnawar became the highlight of the episode, and netizens shared clips from the episode on social media. Talking about her break-up to Munawar Faruqui, Ankita revealed that her relation with Sushant lasted for seven years. The actress even added that he was manipulated by other people.