Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu unveil poster of upcoming movie ‘Nikamma’

Bollywood actors Abhimanyu and Shilpa Shetty finally unveiled the poster of their upcoming movie ‘Nikamma’. The duo unveiled the poster on the sets of a reality show in Mumbai. The actors will be seen sharing the screen as a ‘devar-bhabi’ combo. At the poster launch, Shilpa Shetty dazzled in a red wrapped dress, while Abhimanyu looked handsome in a blue denim and white t-shirt. Starring Abhimanyu, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shirley Setia, Nikamma has been produced by Sony Pictures and Sabbir Khan Films. It will hit the theatres on June 17.