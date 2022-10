Sherlyn Chopra files police complaint against Sajid Khan, says 'he's not above law'

Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra, who had accused Sajid Khan of allegedly flashing his private parts before during a meeting at his Mumbai residence, has filed a police complaint against filmmaker Sajid Khan today at the Juhu police station in Mumbai. The actress has done so to bring to notice a painful incident that took place in 2005 where she was molested.