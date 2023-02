Shehzada Screening: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, and others Bollywood celebs turn up in style

The highly anticipated family entertainer Shehzada starring Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan is all set to hit the theatres on February 17. The film is co-produced by Kartik Aaryan, who marks his debut as a producer and is directed by Rohit Dhawan. The film is an official remake of the 2020 Telugu blockbuster film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo which starred Allu Arjun in the lead role.