Shehnaaz Gill walks the ramp as a royal bride, wins internet

Internet sensation & everyone’s favourite Shehnaaz Gill is once again winning the internet. Multi talented singer turned actor has now made her ramp debut as well. Shehnaaz slayed in her ramp debut as a royal bride. Her grace, beauty and confidence left everyone in awe of her. Shas also danced her heart out on Sidhu Moose Wala’s song. Netizens missed Sidharth Shukla.