Shefali Jariwala Death Bigg Boss 13 Kaanta Laga Fame Shefali Dies At 42 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Actress and dancer Shefali Jariwala, best known for her breakout performance in the iconic song "Kaanta Laga" and her appearance in Bigg Boss 13, has tragically passed away at the age of 42. She reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest in Mumbai late Friday and was rushed to the hospital by her husband, Parag Tyagi, where doctors declared her dead. Shefali rose to fame in the early 2000s and went on to appear in Bollywood films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and popular reality shows like Nach Baliye. Her sudden death has left fans and the entertainment industry in deep shock.