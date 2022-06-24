Shamshera Trailer Ranbir Kapoor is out to fulfill his fathers destiny Sanjay Dutt look ruthless

The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt's Shamshera was shared by the makers on Friday. In the two-minute-fifty-nine-second video, we see Dutt as Daroga Shuddh Singh, who is pitted against Ranbir Kapoor, who essays Shamshera.