Shamshera: A candid chat with actors Ranbir Kapoor-Vaani Kapoor, director Karan Malhotra

In a free wheeling chat with DNA, the leading cast of Shamshera, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor along with director Karan Malhotra spoke about their larger-than-life movie that hits theatres on July 22. The trio spoke about the film’s budget, how much box office numbers matter. Meanwhile, Karan also spoke about how Ranbir convinced him to let him do a double role in the film. Listen in.